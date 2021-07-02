'Late Late Show' attracts most broadcasting complaints in the last four years

A total of 362 complaints were made overall between 2017 and 2020, of which just eight have been upheld, with five of them only partially upheld
'Late Late Show' attracts most broadcasting complaints in the last four years

Ryan Tubridy, host of the 'Late Late Show', which attracted more broadcasting complaints than any other programme in the last four years. File picture

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 14:30
Ken Foxe

There was a sharp increase in the number of complaints made by people about TV and radio programmes last year.

Figures from the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) reveal there were 109 different complaints last year, with Liveline sparking the highest number with seven.

The number of complaints was up on previous years, when complaints averaged about 84, with the rise thought to be at least in part due to increased audiences during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A detailed analysis of four years of complaints reveals the Late Late Show and Liveline to be the most complained about during that period.

A total of 362 complaints were made overall between 2017 and 2020, of which just eight have been upheld, with five of them only partially upheld.

Almost three-quarters of the complaints – or 267 in total – were rejected while 33 are still being examined by the broadcasting authority.

There were another 11 complaints deemed invalid while 24 cases were resolved after discussions between the broadcaster and the complainant.

The BAI said one complaint had also been withdrawn while details of what became of 18 complaints were logged as not available in the database.

The Late Late Show was the target of the largest number of complaints with 36, although a large number of the complaints (14) related to a single broadcast in 2017 where communion wafer was compared to “haunted bread”.

Two complaints about Toy Show

Two of those complaints were made about last year’s Late Late Toy Show with one of those closed and another still under investigation.

A total of 16 complaints were made about Liveline over the past four years, with most made under the Code of Fairness.

Of those, all were rejected, while one investigation continues, according to a log of complaints released by the BAI under Freedom of Information legislation.

Other programmes that attracted a relatively high number of complaints included Claire Byrne Live with 15, the Six One News with 14, and the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk, also with 14.

Not all complaints were made about current affairs or talk radio though, with some less obvious programmes the target of ire from audiences.

Last year, programmes that provoked complaints included the FAI Cup Final, the popular educational programme After School Hub, and the Eurovision song contest … on two separate nights.

Numerous complaints about adverts

The BAI also dealt with numerous complaints about adverts as well as one about a broadcast of daily Mass.

A spokesman for RTÉ said all complaints against the Late Late Show and Liveline over the past four years had so far been rejected.

He added: “RTÉ programming continues to engage record audiences, year after year, across radio, television and online and sets consistently high standards.

Reflecting these high standards, and based on the numbers supplied by you, less than 1% of complaints made against RTÉ programming to the BAI over the past four years have been upheld in full.” 

Asked about the increase in complaints last year, the Broadcasting Authority said: “The BAI has not undertaken research into the increase in complaints, so we don’t have any additional information to offer.”

Read More

Toy Show funds the gifts that keep on giving for 650,000 youngsters

More in this section

Joe McCann murder trial Bloody Sunday: What caused landmark legacy prosecutions to collapse?
Bloody Sunday prosecutions Bloody Sunday: Soldier will not stand trial for murder
Extension for expiring driving licences announced Extension for expiring driving licences announced
late late showlivelineorganisation: rtéorganisation: broadcasting authority of ireland
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick

Dáil hears call for public inquiry into 'appalling' nursing home deaths

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices