'Late Late Show' attracts most broadcasting complaints in the last four years

There was a sharp increase in the number of complaints made by people about TV and radio programmes last year.

Figures from the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) reveal there were 109 different complaints last year, with Liveline sparking the highest number with seven.

The number of complaints was up on previous years, when complaints averaged about 84, with the rise thought to be at least in part due to increased audiences during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A detailed analysis of four years of complaints reveals the Late Late Show and Liveline to be the most complained about during that period.

A total of 362 complaints were made overall between 2017 and 2020, of which just eight have been upheld, with five of them only partially upheld.

Almost three-quarters of the complaints – or 267 in total – were rejected while 33 are still being examined by the broadcasting authority.

There were another 11 complaints deemed invalid while 24 cases were resolved after discussions between the broadcaster and the complainant.

The BAI said one complaint had also been withdrawn while details of what became of 18 complaints were logged as not available in the database.

The Late Late Show was the target of the largest number of complaints with 36, although a large number of the complaints (14) related to a single broadcast in 2017 where communion wafer was compared to “haunted bread”.

Two complaints about Toy Show

Two of those complaints were made about last year’s Late Late Toy Show with one of those closed and another still under investigation.

A total of 16 complaints were made about Liveline over the past four years, with most made under the Code of Fairness.

Of those, all were rejected, while one investigation continues, according to a log of complaints released by the BAI under Freedom of Information legislation.

Other programmes that attracted a relatively high number of complaints included Claire Byrne Live with 15, the Six One News with 14, and the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk, also with 14.

Not all complaints were made about current affairs or talk radio though, with some less obvious programmes the target of ire from audiences.

Last year, programmes that provoked complaints included the FAI Cup Final, the popular educational programme After School Hub, and the Eurovision song contest … on two separate nights.

Numerous complaints about adverts

The BAI also dealt with numerous complaints about adverts as well as one about a broadcast of daily Mass.

A spokesman for RTÉ said all complaints against the Late Late Show and Liveline over the past four years had so far been rejected.

He added: “RTÉ programming continues to engage record audiences, year after year, across radio, television and online and sets consistently high standards.

Reflecting these high standards, and based on the numbers supplied by you, less than 1% of complaints made against RTÉ programming to the BAI over the past four years have been upheld in full.”

Asked about the increase in complaints last year, the Broadcasting Authority said: “The BAI has not undertaken research into the increase in complaints, so we don’t have any additional information to offer.”