Extension for expiring driving licences announced

Another extension to driving licences has been announced, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Licences that are due to end over the next four months will have 10 months added to the expiry date.

This will only apply to licences that have not already been extended.

Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton says people will not receive a new licence but their existing one will be valid.

Ms Naughton said people whose licence is set to expire between July 1 and October 31 2021 will not have to do anything to avail of the extension.

Anyone who wishes to check their date can log on to ndls.ie and use the expiry date calculator which will show the new expiry date.

"Your driver record will automatically be updated to show when the new expiry date is," she said.

"This is really as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and to enable the National Driver Licence Service to be able to deal with the expected strong demand that is coming over the next number of months as licences that were previously extended expire."