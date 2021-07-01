Ireland criticised again for its failure to combat sex trafficking 

Ireland remains on a US watchlist for failing to meet minimum standards for eliminating trafficking
Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 20:50
Pádraig Hoare

The US State Department has chastised Ireland for its efforts in combatting sex trafficking, citing falling prosecutions and victim identification numbers for the fourth year in a row.

The Trafficking in Persons Report for 2021 said Ireland will remain on its "watchlist" for a second year because it has "not fully met the minimum standards for the elimination" of the scourge. It joins only Romania out of the 27 EU member states that the State Department considers in the second tier for tackling the problem.

"The Government investigated and prosecuted fewer suspected traffickers, did not prosecute any labour traffickers, and victim identification decreased for the fourth year in a row," the report said.

The Government continued to have systemic deficiencies in victim identification, referral, and assistance, and lacked specialised accommodation and adequate services for victims.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) said it is concerned at the findings.

"The gaps and failings in treatment and protection of victims of trafficking that led Ireland to be positioned at Tier 2 status 12 months ago remain largely outstanding," IHREC chief commissioner Sinéad Gibney said.

Most of the major issues, such as those pertaining to victim identification, protection and non-prosecution, are yet to be addressed. 

Ruhama, an Irish charity that works with women impacted by prostitution, said: "The report serves as an important reminder to all stakeholders committed to the elimination of human trafficking that there is more work to be done to adequately address this issue."

#violence against women#human traffickingplace: ireland
