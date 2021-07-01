Weekend to bring high temperatures but scattered showers expected across the country

Thundery downpours and spot flooding is expected on Sunday following widespread heavy rain
Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 16:34
Caitlín Griffin

Hot temperatures and humidity are expected to hit over the coming days, along with scattered showers across most of the country.

Mist and fog will be present in the earlier hours of Friday, which is expected to lift leaving a bright and dry morning.

Scattered showers will develop into the afternoon, with rain moving into the South-West of the country through the evening.

"Warm spells of hazy sunshine too, in just light southerly breezes,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Top temperatures of 19C to 23C generally, though slightly cooler under cloudier skies in the southwest.” 

Saturday

Saturday will also be hot and humid, but heavier rain is likely to fall across the South and West of the country.

The North and East of the country will experience some longer drier spells with the possibility of some sunny breaks.

Temperatures will be between 17C and 21C on Saturday, with temperatures to fall to 13C to 15C at night, remaining very humid.

Met Éireann has forecasted widespread heavy rain in the afternoon and evening with thundery downpours leading to spot flooding.

The humidity has not gone away, however, with highest temperatures of 17C to 21C.

Next week will welcome slightly breezier weather, with highs of 15C to 18C.

