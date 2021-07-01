Electric Ireland customers latest to feel the burn as price hikes set to add €100 to average electricity bill

Electric Ireland customers will be the latest to feel a burn in their wallet as the ESB-subsidiary is set to hike its prices from next month.

The partially State-owned company is increasing the price of its electricity by 9% and the price of its gas by 7.8% from August 1.

The price hikes will affect more than one million electricity customers who can expect to see their annual bill go up by almost €100, while gas customers can expect to pay an average of €60 more.

The announcement follows a raft of recent price hikes from the country’s top energy suppliers including Flogas, Pinergy and Panda Power, all of whom have raised their prices on two separate occasions this year.

According to Eurostat, electricity prices in Ireland are already 23% above the EU average, and the fourth most expensive in the 27-nation EU.

Electric Ireland say the rise in the cost of wholesale electricity and gas is the reason for the price increases.

Marguerite Sayers, executive director of Electric Ireland

“In March, many suppliers increased prices,” the company’s executive director Marguerite Sayers said.

“We had hoped that prices might stabilise but unfortunately, wholesale energy costs have continued to increase and are significantly higher than this time last year.

“As a result, we must reluctantly pass on some of these costs to our customers from August 1.”

Daragh Cassidy, Head of Communications at bonkers.ie said today’s news was “almost inevitable”

“The cost of electricity in particular on the wholesale market has almost trebled since July of last year so these increases were bound to be passed on."

Mr Cassidy added that while the price of coal and gas collapsed at the height of the pandemic, it has increased significantly in recent months.

“What’s more, transmission and distribution network charges were increased by the energy regulator late last year.”

“To make things worse, several power plants have been out of action for maintenance reasons over the past few months while the level of wind output has been lower than usual too.

"It’s all created the perfect storm for price increases.”

As always, Mr Cassidy is advising households that the best way to offset the price increases is switch suppliers.

“Despite the rising prices there is still huge competition among all the suppliers for new customers. At the moment someone who is paying standard rates and who switches supplier could save themselves well over €400 a year on average."