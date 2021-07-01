Ireland’s next storm could be named after you

Were you jealous of your friend Emma when Storm Emma ripped through the nation in 2018? Think you could take the slagging Ciaras got when Storm Ciara left a trail of devastation in her path last year?

Well, if you want to volunteer up your name - or perhaps the name of a family member, friend or partner who has a stormy personality - now is your chance as Met Éireann has launched an appeal for storm names for 2021-22.