Ireland’s next storm could be named after you

Were you jealous of your friend Emma when Storm Emma ripped through the nation in 2018? Think you could take the slagging Ciaras got when Storm Ciara left a trail of devastation in her path last year?
Well, if you want to volunteer up your name - or perhaps the name of a family member, friend or partner who has a stormy personality - now is your chance as Met Éireann has launched an appeal for storm names for 2021-22.
Next week, the nation's forecaster will put the call out for a female storm name, starting with the letter ‘A.’
"Now we've had Anna before so no Annas need apply, I'm afraid,” head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack advised.
Last time Met Éireann put out an appeal for names they got “lovely letters from kids,” Ms Cusack said.
“For some reason, parents also want to call their kids after a violent, destructive force of nature!”
The list of storm names will be compiled in collaboration with the UK Met Office and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), so there might be some issues with Irish names which prove difficult to pronounce (Ciara reportedly caused ”‘a lot of hassle” back in 2020).
"Our agreement is that if Météo-France name a storm, and moves up towards Ireland, we will use that name," Ms Cusack explained.
"And then if our storm moves up to Norway, I've got an agreement this year that they'll use our name.
However, they refused the year before last, when storm Bronagh passed through.
“They thought that was a bit quare.”