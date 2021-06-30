Gardaí issue appeal to find missing 12 year old boy in Louth

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 12-year-old boy from Co Louth.
Reece Thornton was last seen in the Drogheda area on Monday, June 28.
Reece is described as being 5’ 4” in height, of slim build with short brown hair.
When last seen Reece was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Reece, is asked to contact Drogheda Gardaí on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.