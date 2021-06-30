Gardaí issue appeal to find missing 12 year old boy in Louth

Reece Thornton was last seen in the Drogheda area on Monday, June 28
Gardaí issue appeal to find missing 12 year old boy in Louth

Reece Thornton, 12, is missing from his home in Drogheda.

Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 17:37
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 12-year-old boy from Co Louth.

Reece Thornton was last seen in the Drogheda area on Monday, June 28.

Reece is described as being 5’ 4” in height, of slim build with short brown hair. 

When last seen Reece was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Reece, is asked to contact Drogheda Gardaí on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Health officials in the Mid-West encountered 'small number' of Covid-19 cases among Leaving Certs  Health officials in the Mid-West encountered 'small number' of Covid-19 cases among Leaving Certs 
Worried worker sitting at desk at home Warning issued as Bank of Ireland record highest ever number of 'phishing' websites
HSE to adopt 'three strikes and you're out' policy for cancelled vaccine appointments HSE to adopt 'three strikes and you're out' policy for cancelled vaccine appointments
Coronavirus - Fri May 7, 2021

Nphet sought to delay indoor dining until October without vaccine pass – CMO

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices