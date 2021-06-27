Med-like weather predicted for most of this week

Travel abroad may still be curtailed, but the country is set to bask in Med-like weather this week with temperatures forecast to reach 25C.

Warm, dry and sunny conditions are forecast nationally until Friday.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 22C tomorrow, with warm sunshine and dry weather predicted for most of the country.

It will be much of the same on Tuesday with highest temperatures of up to 23C.

More warm, dry, sunny weather is forecast for Wednesday although a few light showers may break out during the day in the southwest.

Temperatures, though could reach as high as 24C.

On Thursday Met Éireann again predicts dry, warm, sunny weather with highs of to 25C.

Unfortunately on Friday, while it will start warm and sunny with highest temperatures of up to 25C, cloud may increase from the southwest during the afternoon with rain extending across the country during the evening and overnight.