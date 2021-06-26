Gsoc to probe crash which leaves a woman dead and a man seriously injured

A woman has died while a man is in critical condition following a collision in the early hours of this morning.
The single-vehicle collision happened on the N3, Drumalure, Belturbet in Co Cavan at 12.40am.
The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission as the vehicle was subject to interaction with Gardaí prior to the collision.
A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while another passenger, a man, was taken to Cavan General Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
The driver, a man, and two other female passengers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All those who were in the car are aged in their 20s.
The scene remains closed for a technical examination and Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Cavan on 049 436 8800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.