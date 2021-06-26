Appeal for information on 10th anniversary of man (20) killed in hit-and-run

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on the 10th anniversary of a hit and run in Co Monaghan in which a 20-year-old man died.

Fintan Traynor was walking home after a night out in Castleblayney in the early hours of June 26, 2011 when he was struck by a car at Lemgare, Clontribret.

The driver of the car failed to stop and left the scene.

Investigating Gardaí believe that an Audi A4 – 1996 to 2001 model – was involved in this collision.

The front lower portion of the grille of such a vehicle was recovered by Gardaí at the scene of the collision (pictured below).

The front lower portion of the grille

The investigation remains active and over the course of the ten-year investigation, gardaí have followed over 400 leads, but the vehicle and driver have yet to be located.

Inspector Adrian Durcan of the Monaghan Garda District has appealed to anyone who may have information regarding this tragic hit-and-run to please come forward.

"With the passage of time, now perhaps someone may feel more comfortable coming forward with information in relation to this matter. Do you know someone who may have had damage to an Audi car around this period? Did someone confide in you?

"In 10 years, loyalties, friendships, and relationships change, and perhaps now you are in a position to provide the investigation team with the vital information that would locate the vehicle and driver.

"You can contact us in Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200 or alternatively you can contact us anonymously by calling Crimestoppers 1800 25 00 25. This is a confidential service and does not require you to leave a name, number, or any other details, just the information.

A reward for information that leads to the recovery of the vehicle and identification of the driver is available through Crimestoppers.

"To the person who was involved in this incident, I have no doubt this is something that has weighed heavily on your mind for the past 10 years.

"I would encourage you to do the right thing and make contact with us in Monaghan Garda Station.

"We would like to thank the members of the public who have provided assistance to the investigation over the past 10 years,” Insp Durcan concluded.

Speaking on behalf of the Traynor Family, Bridie Traynor, Fintan’s mum said, "On this the 10-year anniversary of the loss of Fintan, we as a family still have no answers.”

Mrs Traynor said the family still has an “overwhelming sense of loss.”

Fintan Traynor's family have never gotten answers

“We appeal to anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, about someone or other people's behaviour around that time of June 26, 2011 to come forward and assist the Gardaí with their inquiries.

“Our lives were irrevocably changed that morning and although we know that we will never have Fintan back we, as a grieving family, deserve to understand what happened.”

Any person with information is urged to contact Monaghan Garda Station at 047 77200, Crimestoppers at 1800 25 00 25 or any Garda Station.

An appeal will also be broadcast on Crimecall on Monday on RTÉ 1 at 9.35pm.