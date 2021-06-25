E-scooter fractures could prove costly for health services 

Medical researchers have predicted that the growing popularity of e-scooters could have a significant impact on the healthcare system as a new study shows a high rate of orthopaedic injuries from accidents involving the vehicles.

Researchers from Connolly Hospital in Dublin found more than one third of patients who presented with injuries while using an e-scooter required some type of operation.

The study, the first to examine e-scooter related injuries in Ireland, recommends measures to address safety concerns regarding e-scooters now, might prevent serious injury as the vehicles become more popular.

The Government is currently preparing legislation designed to legalise the use of e-scooters on Irish roads before the end of the year.

The study, which is published in the latest edition of the Irish Medical Journal, analysed 22 patients who presented with e-scooter related injuries at the hospital between October 2019 and November 2020, two of whom were pedestrians struck by an e-scooter.

All patients required at least one x-ray or CT scan, while more than two-thirds had suffered fractures, with 36% requiring some type of operation.

The average stay in hospital for those requiring admission was just under four days. In addition, 59% of patients required outpatient follow-up with 73% attending physiotherapy.

60% of injured not wearing helmet The study also revealed that 60% of those injured while using an e-scooter were not wearing a helmet. The average age of those with e-scooter related injuries was 38.2 years, while about three-quarters were males. Almost half of patients with fractures suffered broken bones in their hand or wrist. A quarter of patients admitted having less than one week’s driving experience with e-scooters at the time of their accident. The analysis showed that 45% of drivers were commuting, while the remainder were using an e-scooter for recreation. The study noted that while there is no legal speed limit in place at present for e-scooters, many of the vehicles can reach speeds in excess of 25 km/h.

Vulnerable to upper limb and head injuries

It noted research in other countries has highlighted how users of e-scooters are particularly vulnerable to upper limb and head injuries due to a combination of high speed, low fall height, short reaction time and a lack of personal protective equipment.

Various studies have also identified that there are significant costs associated with such injuries due to the demand they place on radiological imaging, admission and orthopaedic intervention.

Researchers at Connolly Hospital said the poor levels of compliance with personal protective measures shown in the study may provide support for calls to address safety concerns about e-scooters through the enforcement of rules on the wearing of helmets and the introduction of speed limits.

They claimed other protective equipment such as elbow pads may also have a role to play given the high number of upper limb injuries.

It is important to note that these vehicles produce minimal noise and users should be encouraged to make themselves as visible as possible with reflective clothing and lighting.”

Despite the relatively small number of incidents, the authors of the report said they still have an important impact on the hospital, which is only likely to increase with the growing popularity of e-scooters.