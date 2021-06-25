Taoiseach: AZ and J&J jabs should be considered for younger groups

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be reconsidered for younger age groups, to fight the spread of the Delta variant.

Mr Martin believes the Delta variant has changed the balance of risk when it comes to using those vaccines.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is also seeking wider use of the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines to ensure stockpiles don't go to waste.

He has written to the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) asking if these vaccines can be given to younger people, including those in their 20s and 30s.

Speaking at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Friday, the Taoiseach said the “balance of risk” had changed due to the Delta variant.

“I think that’s the most practical exercise that’s underway at the moment, the consideration by the CMO and NIAC of whether we can change the age restriction constraints on the utilisation of Astra Zeneca and Janssen (J&J)," he said.

“That would really broaden the portfolio of vaccines available for July and August.

"I think the balance of risk has changed, so that's something that will be considered by the immunisation advisors to Government... to make sure we can protect people against the Delta variant."

Currently, Niac recommends that AstraZeneca and the single-dose Janssen vaccines are limited to the over-50s due to concerns over very rare cases of blood clotting, but there is now growing concern that hundreds of thousands of doses will be left unused at a time when the Delta variant is posing an increasing threat to public health.

Scheduled deliveries of AstraZeneca could see 500,000 doses arriving in August and again in September, but the over-50s will have largely been vaccinated.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said he was keen to ensure vaccines were used.

"None of us want a situation where we have a stock that we are not utilising and we don't have people vaccinated. That's a situation that we'd all like to avoid."

More than 300,000 doses of vaccines are set to be administered this week and next.

Mr Reid said there is a "very real threat” across Europe from the Delta variant, which originated in India, and it is “inevitable” cases will rise here too.

“We are flagging today a very real threat across the world and across the EU, which the European Centres for Disease Control is reflecting on, and which we are seeing in the north of Ireland, and seeing in the UK.”

Mr Reid said it is hard to imagine going back to the “dark days” of January due to the vaccination programme.