'Bidding wars for homes' — property jumps €530k during sale process

Housing minister has warned a Celtic Tiger-style bidding war for homes must be avoided
'Bidding wars for homes' — property jumps €530k during sale process

Social Democrats housing spokesperson Cian O'Callaghan said that such bidding wars cause stress and anxiety among the public.

Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 22:06
Paul Hosford and Aoife Moore

The housing minister has warned that a Celtic Tiger-style bidding war for homes must be avoided after watching a house almost double in value during the sales process. 

Darragh O'Brien said he had watched the bidding war for a house in Rathmines, Dublin, which was originally listed at €685,000 but has risen to €1.2m. 

Mr O'Brien said that such bidding wars are not something the Government wants to see.

"The bids are about €500,000 over the original asking price. That is not sustainable and is not something I want to see, but we are in an unusual position where we are coming through post-Covid and are building up capacity in the sector. 

"There are also some cost implications and cost increases in materials and labour that I hope will be temporary."

Social Democrats housing spokesperson Cian O'Callaghan said that such bidding wars cause stress and anxiety among the public.

"In the past week, a house in Rathmines, in poor condition and in need of significant renovation, has attracted a bidding war with offers in excess of €530,000 above the asking price. 

These kind of bidding wars create huge anxiety and fear in prospective first-time buyers and have not been seen since the Celtic Tiger years.

Later in a debate on the Affordable Housing Bill, which Mr O'Brien called the "most comprehensive affordable housing legislation ever published by any government", Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan called the bidding war "crazy".

"A modest house in the Rathmines area went on the market in recent weeks for a modest asking price and eventually sold for €1.2m or €1.3m. This is utterly crazy stuff. 

"It is all because people see an opportunity. It is people with money, not first-time buyers, who are doing that."

Meanwhile, the Oireachtas housing committee was told that risk analysis must be carried out to avoid further deaths in the homeless population. 

The committee was discussing the Interim Report on Mortality in the Single Homeless Population 2020, by Dr Austin O'Carroll, who called on all agencies involved with the homeless population to work together in order to learn from deaths among the homeless.

In 2020, 79 homeless people died across the State.

Eight people died outdoors, of those seven were listed as "single homeless", four of which had their own emergency accommodation in the months prior to their death, and three were regular rough sleepers.

"What happens particularly with homeless deaths, you get an outburst to the media, and you get people returning to a defensive position but the critical risk analysis is where you basically say to people. This is not about blame,'" Dr O'Carroll said.

Read More

Time to get serious about addressing the housing crisis

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sun Jun 20, 2021 NI to introduce Covid vaccine passport scheme 
Ulster politics NI health minister accuses DUP of blocking organ donation legislation
Policing Authority raises 'intense frustration' with gardaí over 999 calls controversy Policing Authority raises 'intense frustration' with gardaí over 999 calls controversy
#housingproperty#homelessnessplace: rathminesperson: darragh o'brienperson: cian o'callaghan
Brexit

Coveney says Ireland's listening to those with ‘real concerns’ over Protocol

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices