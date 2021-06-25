Tributes paid to scout leader David Barry's abuse victims 

The victims of former scout leader David Barry have been hailed for their courage and bravery.

The Cork Sexual Violence Centre, the Support After Crime Services victims' support group, and Scouting Ireland all paid tribute to the men for reporting their abuse at the hands of Barry to gardaí, and for holding him to account.

“I welcome the sentence. It shows that the people David Barry abused matter,” director of the Cork Sexual Violence Centre, Mary Crilly, said.

“Over the years, I’ve met many young men and women who have been abused by people in power, by a man well-known in the community, and they were afraid to report him because everyone knows him, they were afraid they wouldn’t be believed, they were afraid that it would break their parents’ hearts.

“But Dave Barry’s victims were brave and courageous. They stood up and held him to account.

I would encourage people to please speak up, tell someone. The majority of men are not like this but men like this will continue to abuse if they are permitted.”

Scouting Ireland welcomed the outcome of the legal process and said its thoughts are with those survivors whose bravery in reporting the abuse led to his conviction.

“We deeply regret the abuse of any child while engaged in scouting,” it said in a statement.

“Scouting Ireland has a strong co-operative relationship with the statutory agencies concerned with childcare, including An Garda Síochána and Tusla.

“Disclosures made to Scouting Ireland are reported to the gardaí and Tusla and we encourage anyone who has information or who has been the victim of abuse while in scouting to come forward to the authorities.”

It also said no adult takes part in scouting activities until their Garda vetting has been approved and they have completed the appropriate child protection training.

Sally Hanlon, the founder and of Support After Crime Services, who has been working closely with several of Barry’s victims in recent months, also hailed Barry's victims.

“I admire them for their bravery, against the odds, to come forward and tell their stories. It’s hard to put into words the impact this has had on their lives,” she said.

Barry was a prominent figure, highly respected, and he wielded that power and respect and targeted those he saw as the most vulnerable.”

She paid particular tribute to Detective Inspector Gary Duggan, based at Bishopstown Garda Station, who investigated the complaints, and said his regular contact and communication with the victims gave them the confidence to stick with the legal process.

“This case shows that it doesn’t matter who you are, or how long you thought you’d got away with it – it will catch up with you,” Ms Hanlon said.

“My wish for Barry’s victims now is that they will be able to move on to a better place in their lives now that the court process is over.”