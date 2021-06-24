Public Accounts Committee calls on Revenue to investigate 'bogus self-employment'

The Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is calling on Revenue to order an independent investigation into the "bogus self-employment" status of couriers.

The Dáil's spending watchdog's report was compiled following an examination by PAC of Revenue's appropriation accounts for 2019.

The submissions included correspondence from Revenue which outlines the conditions of a voluntary PAYE system available to couriers, and asserts that couriers that fulfil a number of criteria should “in the interests of uniformity” be treated “as self-employed for tax purposes”.

In the report, the PAC says it is concerned that the decision to treat couriers as self-employed has resulted in "a loss to the Exchequer" and to the workers affected in benefits that cannot be claimed by self-employed people.

The committee is calling for an investigation to assess:

the magnitude of revenue lost to the State as a result of this practice,

the number of workers impacted by the agreement in the sector,

and the financial cost to those workers.

The committee also reported that in 2019, 400 construction workers across 1,673 visited sites were wrongly classified as self-employed This mistake has since been corrected.

They recommended that a minimum of 4,000 site inspections be carried out across all sectors from 2022 with year-on-year increases thereafter.

In 2020, Revenue acknowledged that some mistakes were made during the transitional phase of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme provided more than €2.8 billion in supports to 66,500 employers who kept employees on payroll during the pandemic, representing 664,000 workers.

The PAC said it is concerned that the maximum weekly subsidy of €410 was paid out to each qualifying employer from March 26 to May 3, resulting in significant costs to the exchequer and the need to recoup.

The committee acknowledges the urgency at which the scheme was rolled out, and recommends that for any future schemes that are rolled out "as a matter of urgency", Revenue uses the lessons learned from the TWSS.