Most sharing renters don't think they will ever own their own home 

More than three-quarters of sharing renters have given up on ever owning their own home, while loneliness in shared accommodation is also proving a scourge.

In a snapshot of Irish life taken this month and last from almost 10,500 people, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) found 76% of those who share rented accommodation with non-family members “feel they will never be in a position to own their own place”.

Six in ten (59%) lone parents felt lonely all or most of the time, compared to 44% of people sharing rented accommodation and 17% of those who live alone.

Despite 71% enjoying the company of others in the shared accommodation, more than half feel that they don’t have enough privacy, while 44% reported feeling lonely all or most of the time.

Household chores are the main source of rancour among housemates, with almost half saying it caused issues, while the sharing of facilities likes bathrooms and showers was a problem for a third.

Anger over housing crisis

The survey comes at a time when national anger is surging over the housing crisis.

House prices grew at an annual rate of 4.5% in April, the quickest pace in 2.5 years, according to CSO figures from last week, while building costs, supply, consistently high rents, and a lack of affordable homes remain an issue.

In other findings from the CSO's inaugural Life at Home: Snapshot series, almost half of single parents feel judged by their peers as a lone caregiver.

Just under seven in 10 lone parents said they were often under financial pressure while six in 10 reported feeling lonely all or most of the time.

Only 37% said they had someone to help provide educational support to their children, but three in four lone parents said they had someone to count on if they had a serious personal problem.