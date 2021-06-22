‘No guarantee’ international travel will resume in July 

Minister of State Ossian Smyth has warned “no guarantee” can be given that restrictions on non-essential travel will be lifted on July 19.

From July, people can travel freely within the EU by using the EU’s Digital COVID Certificate which will prove they have had a negative PCR negative test within the last three days, have recovered from Covid-19 in the past nine months, or are fully vaccinated against the virus.

However, speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne,Mr Smyth said there was no guarantee Irish citizens will be able to avail of this from July 19 as planned, due to the “risk” attached with the rise in Delta coronavirus cases in the county.

"We can't guarantee [return of international travel on July 19] at the moment, that's what is in the plan, but looking at what has been happening in the United Kingdom with the Delta variant and the fact that the British did have to delay their full reopening by a month, there is still risk attached and no guarantee can be given about that date."

The decision to resume international travel on July 19 will depend on the level of cases and the rollout of the vaccination programme, he said, adding that it was important government “get the balance right.”

Any words of caution from the medical and scientific communities situation “should be heeded,” he added.

Mr Smyth also rejected suggestions unvaccinated people will be able to avail of a free PCR test from the HSE to facilitate travelling abroad this summer.

Anyone who is not vaccinated who wants to make a non-essential journey after July 19 will have to get a private laboratory test to obtain the EU digital green certificate, he said.

Earlier today it was reported that a negative test from the HSE up to 72 hours before a flight would be sufficient to get the cert. Currently, people can avail of free testing via self-referrals to a GP or by dropping into a walk-in test centre.

Mir Smyth said the HSE’s focus is on public health and on tests to isolate the virus and they will not be using resources to provide test results for people wishing to travel.

If a person avails of a test through the HSE through being a close contact, for example, this cannot be used for the PCR certificate to travel.

This was not a “nefarious” plot by the Government to dissuade people from travelling, he added.

The Tánaiste has said unvaccinated young people will be allowed to travel abroad this summer if plans to restore international travel go ahead

Over the weekend, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned that restrictions on international travel could return if the Delta variant surges in the country.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, Varadkar said it was not “beyond the realms of possibility” that if Delta really takes off all over Europe that we could see travel restrictions being re-imposed again.

“Look at what Belgium did today, for example, banning travel from the UK.”

The Tánaiste also clarified that unvaccinated young people will be allowed to travel abroad this summer if plans to restore international travel on July 19 go ahead, despite comments from chief medical officer Tony Holohan which suggested the contrary last week.