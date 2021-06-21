Fresh appeal for information on mother-of-seven missing for 36 years

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on the disappearance of a Galway mother who has been missing for 36 years.

Barbara Walsh was 33 when she went missing from her home in Carna, Co. Galway on June 22, 1985.

Ms Walsh was married and a mother to seven children, ranging in age from 17 years old to just nine months.

The night before she went missing, there was a small gathering of family and friends in her home. The last sighting of Ms Walsh was in the early hours of the following day.

She was never seen or heard from again.

A full review of the case was launched in January 2015 as part of an ongoing review of all missing persons in the Galway Garda Division. Over 100 lines of inquiry were generated with some 66 people interviewed during the course of this review.

In a statement issued last year, gardaí said: “Carna is a close-knit Gaeltacht community and we believe there are people in that community who may have information that can help our investigation.

“We are conscious that we now live in a very different era to 1985 and perhaps now with that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing that information with us.

“We are appealing to the Carna community, and to those who may have lived locally at the time, who may know something - no matter what that information might be, and no matter how small - to please make contact with Gardaí.”

Tomorrow, members of the Walsh family will make a statement in front of the media on the 36th anniversary of Barbara Walsh’s disappearance.

Anyone with information can contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720 or call the confidential line on 1800 666 111.