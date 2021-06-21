New laws demanded for pubs and restaurants serving alcohol outdoors

The Government has been urged to bring in new legislation immediately to give clarity to restaurants and pubs serving alcohol in outdoor seating areas.

That is after gardaí said the consumption of alcohol in these spaces is not allowed unless specifically provided for in a liquor licence obtained in court or where by-laws permit the drinking of alcohol in public.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland said the Government must bring forward a statutory instrument immediately giving clarity for the businesses.

Adrian Cummins, the RAI chief executive, said the Government, when it allowed hospitality to reopen outdoors, "should have known" there were issues with drinking alcohol in newly added seating areas outside bars and restaurants which are not covered by licencing laws.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of The Restaurants Association of Ireland.Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

"We need to fix this problem," he said, pointing out that €17million has been granted to the hospitality sector to provide outdoor dining facilities.

There is "deep frustration and disappointment" across the industry today, he told RTÉ radio.

"We cannot operate indoors, until July 5. As part of the roadmap to reopening, businesses need to open and trade viably now, especially in west coast counties that need a good summer to create enough income to keep their businesses afloat in the wintertime."

Mr Cummins said the government needs to bring forward a statutory instrument today which legally allows for businesses to provide alcohol within their designated area and outdoor spaces.

"We want to make sure when businesses open their doors today, they understand very clearly that they're allowed to operate their business."

Yesterday, Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said gardaí will act with "discretion” when dealing with pubs and restaurants serving alcohol to customers availing of on-street dining facilities.

Responding, Mr Cummins said discretion was the keyword and called for clarity to be provided to gardaí.