People crossing the border advised to exercise Covid caution

Tony Holohan and Michael McBride call for people to take care as Delta cases in the North double
Dr Tony Holohan met with his counterpart in the North, Michael McBride, to discuss the Covid-19 situation on an all-island basis. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins

Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 18:11
Niamh Griffin

People travelling between the Republic and the North should be alert to the risk of Covid-19 variants, the chief medical officers on both sides of the border have said.

The number of probable or confirmed cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 sequenced in the North has now risen to 254, up from 111 last week, according to the Public Health Agency NI.

Earlier today, Dr Tony Holohan met with his counterpart in the North, Michael McBride, to discuss the Covid-19 situation on an all-island basis.

Growing concern about Delta variant

They expressed “their growing concern” about the Delta variant, and called on the public on both sides of the border to follow public health advice.

A spokesperson said: “The chief medical officers reminded people who are intending to travel across the border over the coming days to be alert to the epidemiological situation in the relevant local areas.” 

They also urged people to “avoid activities” which could put them at risk of contracting the virus.

Appeal for caution 

In a joint statement, they said: “Now is a time for continued caution in order to maintain the progress made to date in each jurisdiction, until more people are fully vaccinated.” 

They highlighted the risks to the many people on the island who are not yet vaccinated.

People still waiting for a shot are advised to avoid crowds or large events, and to meet up with others outdoors where possible.

They should also go for testing if they develop any symptoms of Covid-19.

