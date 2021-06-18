Suspected Delta variant Covid case at primary school

The school also says existing cases it is dealing with in other year groups are from a different strain and unlikely to be connected.
Suspected Delta variant Covid case at primary school

Parents have been told the children should isolate at home until they hear from public health.

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 21:49
Michelle McGlynn

A national school is dealing with a suspected case of the Delta variant in Co Offaly.

Parents have been contacted by the school telling them that if they use a bus service, regardless of what class they are in, they are considered to be a close contact.

Contact tracers are to get in touch with them over the weekend.

In the meantime, parents have been told the children should isolate at home until they hear from public health.

The school also says existing cases it is dealing with in other year groups are from a different strain and unlikely to be connected.

HSE Chief Paul Reid said today that there is an enhanced tracing process in place where a case of the variant is detected.

"In some cases where we might not deem a person as being a close contact, if it was the case of a variant, we would deem a lot more people close contacts," he said.

According to the National Virus Reference Laboratory, there are 139 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Ireland, up from 126 last week.

The majority of these cases are located in Dublin.

The Delta variant has been found to double the risk of hospitalisation compared to other variants.

This evening, Nphet reported 313 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

The latest figures show there are 53 Covid patients in hospital, of which 15 are in ICU.

Read More

Reasons for 'hope and optimism' as 313 new Covid cases confirmed

More in this section

Stealing from a credit card Ransomware attacks in Ireland up 413% in just one year
Missing Wicklow teen last seen getting Dart to Dublin Missing Wicklow teen last seen getting Dart to Dublin
Michelle O’Neill tells DUP to ‘get their act together’ following party fallout Michelle O’Neill tells DUP to ‘get their act together’ following party fallout
#covid-19
Brexit

Protesters urge DUP not to nominate new First Minister until Protocol abandoned

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices