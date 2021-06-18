Ransomware attacks in Ireland up 413% in just one year

There has been a 413% increase in the number of cyberattacks in Ireland since June 2020.

Security experts have said that this upwards trend is likely to continue especially following recent high profile ransomware attacks such as the one on the HSE last month.

Cyber security solutions company, Check Point Software, said there has been a shift from stealing personal data to disrupting critical infrastructure.

"Attacks on the latter weren’t really mainstream, until now. Week after week, from healthcare systems to JBS to the Colonial Pipeline, we’re seeing ransomware gangs go after some of the most critical facets of society," said Hugh McGauran, Country Manager for Ireland at Check Point.

According to the company's latest findings, ransomware attacks in Ireland have increased by 149% over the last two months and 117% since the beginning of the year.

The surge in this type of attack is on the rise across the globe with some citing the Colonial Pipeline payout of $4.4m as one of the reasons for the growth.

"Unfortunately, it’s only going to get worse, as I don’t think we’ve seen the peak for ransomware attacks," said Mr McGauran.

"The threat actors behind ransomware aren’t just becoming bigger, they’re becoming better at what they do."

He said the hackers are becoming more innovative in their tactics with the introduction of methods such as 'triple extortion'.

This is where the hackers not only demand a ransom from the organisation but also threaten their customers, users and other third parties.

Irish organisations are being urged to remain extremely vigilant in the face of the increasing attacks.