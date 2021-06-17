We are experiencing 'near elimination of Covid-19' among vaccinated people, says CMO

The Chief Medical Officer has said that Ireland is now experiencing "near elimination" of Covid-19 in the vaccinated population.

Dr Tony Holohan has said the incidence is dropping in the 50-65 age group who are in the process of receiving protection from full vaccination.

"Incidence is also reducing in most age groups, showing commendable compliance with public health measures as the vaccination programme is rolled out to more and more people," said Dr Holohan.

His comments come as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has reported 373 new cases of Covid-19.

There are currently 54 Covid patients in hospital, of which 18 are in ICU. There have been three hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Around 61% of people in Ireland have had their first vaccine dose and 31% are fully vaccinated, according to the HSE chief executive.

More than 3.4 million jabs have been administered to date, including over 2.3 million first doses and 1.2 million second doses.

Paul Reid said the vaccine rollout is reaching a “strong peak”, with 320,000 doses set to be administered this week and around 300,000 next week.

However, he said those levels are set to drop in July, when the vaccine rollout moves to two supply lines, Pfizer and Moderna.

People aged between 35 and 39 will be able to register for their vaccines from Sunday but Mr Reid has warned that this will be “a slower age group to move through”.

Dr Holohan said those who have been fully vaccinated can safely resume normal life. They can meet other fully vaccinated people from up to two households indoors without masks or social distancing.

Fully vaccinated people can also meet unvaccinated people from one other household indoors and without masks.

Those who have not yet been fully vaccinated are advised to continue to wash and sanitise hands regularly, manage close contacts, avoid crowds, socialise outdoors and wear masks where appropriate.