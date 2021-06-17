Restaurants challenge  'irrational' indoors dining ruling

Restaurants challenge  'irrational' indoors dining ruling
Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 15:23
Neil Michael

The Restaurants Association of Ireland is challenging the Government’s “irrational” decision to let people eat indoors in hotels, but not indoors in restaurants.

They say they have applied to the High Court “seeking leave to challenge distinctions” made between indoor dining in non-hotel commercial restaurants and indoor dining within hotels.

It says the challenge relates to “recent regulations signed by the minister of health”.

The association says the distinction drawn should be quashed on the basis of “irrationality, lack of proportionality and unjustifiable interference with restaurateur’s property and economic rights”.

A spokesperson said: “These regulations are required to be challenged in order to ensure the continued viability of our members’ livelihoods and in order to ensure that these unjustifiable distinctions do not continue.” 

Accommodation services including hotels, B&Bs, self-catering and hostels reopened on June 2.

Services including indoor restaurant and bar services also resumed but must be restricted to overnight guests/residents only.

Outdoor services in restaurants and bars resumed from June 7.

However, restaurants and bars will have to wait until July 5 before they can serve food and drink indoors.

The Department of Health has been asked for a comment.

Read More

Street life: €13m fund will help facilitate outdoor dining and socialising

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Apr 13, 2021 Return to college campuses not contingent on success of antigen testing, Harris says
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 8, 2020 Growth of Delta variant in Ireland not 'massively concerning' 
Coronavirus - Wed May 12, 2021 Covid vaccine portal for 35-39 age group opens from Sunday
Electric Car Charging Stations - London

'Generous' electric vehicle subsidies a 'costly way to decarbonise mobility' in Ireland

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices