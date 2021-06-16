Promoters 'still confident' Electric Picnic can take place but set new September dates 

Thanking ticket holders for their patience, the organisers said the festival "will be the light at the end of the tunnel" after the pandemic. 
An overhead picture of Electric Picnic in 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 as a result of Covid-19 restrictions. File picture.

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 14:48
Ciarán Sunderland

Electric Picnic organisers "are still confident" the music festival can take place later this year due to the rate of the HSE's vaccine rollout. 

However the September dates for the Stradbally, Co Laois event are going to be pushed back until later in the month. 

Electric Picnic promoters, Festival Republic, said the decision means the event has "a much better chance" of taking place. The music festival will now take place on 24-26, September instead of the original concert dates of 3-5 September. 

"We are as desperate as everyone else to get our industry back up and running, and if moving the festival further back in September helps that dream become a reality then we feel it’s the right decision to make," the promoters said in a statement. 
The organisers said as a result of this change of date, customers are entitled to a full refund if the new dates do not suit. 

"Everyone in our industry, and the entire country for that matter, needs some sort of hope that the end of this pandemic is in sight. 

"We truly wish that Electric Picnic will be the light at the end of the tunnel and we can welcome you all to Stradbally this year," the statement said. 

The update follows the cancellation of the 2021 Longitude festival last month due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The festival had been due to take place in Marlay Park between 2-4, July. 

Last week, James Vincent McMorrow gave a pilot concert in Iveagh Gardens, in Dublin, for a test event to pave the way for the return of live music. 

500 fans enjoyed some of the first live music performed in the country since the pandemic began. 

A second test event in Kilarney, Co Kerry, headlined by Christy Moore is set to go ahead on June 26. 

