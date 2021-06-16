Holohan warns of 'caution' around use of rapid antigen testing

The chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is to “urge caution” this afternoon for the use of rapid antigen testing in any situations other than where Covid-19 is highly prevalent.

Dr Holohan, the chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), will address the Oireachtas Transport Committee this afternoon on the subjects of antigen testing and travel.

The CMO, a frequent critic of rapid testing for the virus, is expected to say that there is still “much we need to learn about these tests and their actual — as opposed to hypothetical — benefits and limitations".

In recent weeks, retailers such as Lidl and Applegreen have been selling antigen test kits, an approach which has been met with sharp criticism by the Department of Health.

He will advise that the tests should only be used on patients who are displaying symptoms, and not asymptomatic people.

While such tests give a result far more quickly than the dominant PCR test used by the HSE, the overall results are believed to be much less reliable, particularly in the delivery of false negatives.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, who is addressing the Oireachtas Transport Committee on the use of antigen testing. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“Based on existing evidence, use of rapid antigen testing may be considered in high-prevalence settings such as outbreaks where the pre-test probability of individuals being infected is high and where more rapidly available results may support PCR testing through the early identification of cases and implementation of appropriate follow-on public health actions,” Dr Holohan will tell the committee.

He will add that antigen tests “may also be considered” in high risk work environments such as meat processing plants, adding that “substantial work has been conducted to evaluate” rapid antigen testing in asymptomatic workers.

Rapid antigen testing should only be considered in “red light” scenarios, he will say, that is controlled containment situations where the virus has already been locked down.

Significant caution is urged in regard to any move towards employing rapid antigen testing for ‘green light’ or ‘enabling’ testing activities, particularly while not accounting for the prevailing epidemiological situation.

“The proper assessment of the suitability of Covid-19 tests has been neglected to date, with many tests brought to market without appropriate real-world evaluation and well-designed studies evaluating tests in the real-world settings where they are used must become standard practice.”

The CMO will add, however, that as the evidence “evolves”, Nphet will be “more than willing to support its further use where appropriate real-world evaluation indicates that it can bring added benefit in the pandemic response”.

“Ultimately, however, based on knowledge to date, the safest way to reopen society, including to international travel, will be to continue to control disease incidence through a range of public health measures which are continuously reviewed, along with progressing the national vaccination programme to ensure as many people as possible within the population are protected through immunisation,” Dr Holohan is expected to conclude.