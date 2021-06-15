New data shows cancer drug can improve disease-free survival rates

A new study on a drug for lung cancer shows it can improve disease-free survival by more than one third for some patients, a top American cancer conference has heard.

Data from phase three trials presented by Roche Products (Ireland) show the immunotherapy drug, Atezolizumab, helps some people with early lung cancer live significantly longer without their disease returning.

The breakthrough was welcomed by Cork-based oncologist Dr Dearbhaile Collins, who noted that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in Ireland.

“These data represent an important milestone in the treatment for non-small cell lung cancer,” Dr Collins, consultant med oncologist at Cork University Hospital, said.

According to the Irish Cancer Society, lung cancer was the fifth most common cancer among men and women in Ireland last year, with 2,733 diagnosed.

Dr Collins said: “These trial results support the use of cancer immunotherapy in the early-stages of lung cancer to prevent disease relapse and this will hopefully translate into longer survival for more patients.”

Atezolizumab benefits people with PD-L1-positive resectable early-stage lung cancer, compared with best supportive care, a spokeswoman for the company said.

It is already approved in Ireland in treatment of some cancers, including lung cancers.

Atezolizumab would be used as part of adjuvant therapy. This, the Irish Cancer Society says, is care given after the main treatment for cancer such as surgery.

The Roche Products Ireland spokeswoman said: “This is the first cancer immunotherapy to show positive phase three results in the adjuvant lung cancer setting.

There is an unmet need in adjuvant treatment options in early lung cancer to help the approximately 50% of people who currently experience recurrence following surgery.

The IMpower010 study was announced at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting last week.

Medical director with Roche Products Ireland, Dr James Mawby, said the results could be the start of a new approach to treating early-stage lung cancer.

“These landmark phase three data demonstrate for the first time that cancer immunotherapy can bring a clinically meaningful improvement to certain people with early lung cancer in the adjuvant setting,” he said.

“These results … bring us closer to our goal of providing an effective and tailored treatment option for every person diagnosed with this disease.”