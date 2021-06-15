'Deplorable' conditions at Cork halting site likely replicated in every county, says children's ombudsman

The damning findings of a three-year investigation into the Spring Lane halting site in Cork could be replicated in every county and local authorities must “step up” to address Traveller accommodation needs, the ombudsman for children has said.

Dr Niall Muldoon was addressing the joint committee on issues affecting the Traveller community in the wake of his report, No End in Site, which highlighted extreme overcrowding, fire risks, and unsafe electrical works, at the rat-infested site in Ballyvolane.

The halting site had quadrupled in size with 140 people using toilets and washing facilities designed for 40.

Children were also more prone to skin conditions and respiratory problems than the general population.

The ombudsman said it was “utterly shocking” and unacceptable that children and their families were living in such “deplorable” conditions and he will monitor progress on recommendations over the next six to 12 months.

He also stressed that the 11 families at the centre of the investigation only received eight offers of accommodation in 13 years, two of which were taken up: “That is not exactly moving fast and it’s not exactly providing a way to unblock the dam. You can see how overcrowding could happen there”.

Dr Muldoon said the halting site was not an “outlier” and similar issues were likely in other counties: “There are examples probably in every local authority area; various different elements of it, whether it’s overcrowding, hygiene, poor administration of housing applications.

"It’s probably happening all around the country. Is it typical? It’s certainly not an outlier I would say.

We want to use this investigation as an opportunity to change, as a starting point for local authorities.

The ombudsman said local authorities and the housing minister were “clearly accountable” and that he has the power to bring a special report to the Oireachtas if sufficient progress is not made in the next year.

It was time to end the “paralysis” and “eradicate the racism and discrimination” in the planning system, he said, stopping short of making any specific recommendations for legislative change.

Proposals to temporarily suspend Part 8 of the Planning Act could be beneficial, he said, adding that “something radical has to happen”.

In the meantime, he has urged political party leaders to “instruct” councillors to progress Traveller accommodation and asked the minister for housing and local government to be “more proactive” in monitoring spending to ensure that “underspends are not allowed to happen”.

Director of investigations, Nuala Ward, said several local authorities had reached out to the Office of the Children's Ombudsman in the wake of the report and that a webinar is planned with local authorities and the housing minister.

Senator Eileen Flynn said the report findings resonated with her own experience of growing up on a halting site and she hoped the report would lead to change.

A recent outbreak of Hepatitis A and Covid-19 at a Dublin halting site showed that children and adults were still being failed, she said.

“How is it acceptable that children from the Traveller community are getting Hepatitis A in this day and age in Ireland? And there’s nobody held to account for that.”