283 Covid cases confirmed as UK arrivals set for new quarantine measures

A further 283 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported today as the Government seek to enhance quarantine measures for arrivals from the UK.

There are currently 60 Covid patients in hospitals around the country which is down seven from yesterday.

Of the patients hospitalised with the virus, 23 are in intensive care.

The Health Minister has given an update on the vaccination rollout citing "another big week" for the programme.

According to the figures provided by Stephen Donnelly, over 3.2 million doses of Covid vaccine have been administered.

The latest available data shows 56% of the adult population has received at least one dose while a quarter of adults are now fully vaccinated.

It is expected that around 300,000 vaccine doses will be administered this week.

As of yesterday, 1,000 community pharmacies joined the vaccination programme.

Currently, people over 50 will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine from their local pharmacist.

It is expected that pharmacies will gradually begin vaccinating other age cohorts, however, there are approximately 140,000 people over the age of 50 who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine, according to The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU).

Registration for Covid-19 vaccination is expected to open for those aged 30 to 39 years soon.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has said mixing vaccines would delay the overall vaccine roll-out.

Micheál Martin has effectively ruled out giving people who got a first dose of AstraZeneca a second dose of another type of vaccine.

He suggested mixing and matching would delay things for those already waiting on a second dose.

"What we have learned is once we start changing, once you start giving out mixed signals, it can disrupt the vaccination programme," Mr Martin said.

"It can genuinely undermine it and I am not saying that anyone wants to do that in making this suggestion but that has been the experience.

"It can affect people's take-up and so on."

Taoiseach says 'so far, so good' for reopening despite concerns over Delta variant

Not taking immediate action to prevent the Delta variant becoming dominant in Ireland could endanger the re-opening of society this summer, according to some TDs.

The government is set to approve enhanced quarantine at home measures for people arriving from the UK.

The plans at Cabinet will see people arriving from the UK who are not fully vaccinated having to quarantine at home for ten days, and they can only leave after negative PCR tests on days five and ten.

Fully vaccinated people can get out of home quarantine after five days with a negative test.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he believes the planned re-opening of the country can go ahead, even with concerns about the more transmissible Delta variant coming here.

Mr Martin said it is still early days and the latest variant will continue to be monitored but it is "so far, so good" in relation to reopening.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the extension of a five-day quarantine period to 10 days will make little difference unless it is properly supervised.

While People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy says reopening is in danger without mandatory hotel quarantine for people coming from the UK.

"If we don't take an action like this now, it is not without consequences," Mr Murphy warned.

Ministers will announce the enhanced home quarantine measures later, along with the easing of visa restrictions on a number of South American countries.

No proof Covid variants carry greater risk of blood clotting

New Covid-19 variants do not pose a greater risk of blood clots forming, according to new research.

It shows clotting affects severe Covid-19 patients due to a disrupted balance in the molecule that causes clotting and its regulator.

The Royal College of Surgeons says this creates a "perfect storm" that tips the balance in favour of blood clots forming.

Dr Jamie O’Sullivan says this can happen to people infected with any strain of the virus.

"We think it is very much an underlying common thread in Covid-19," said Dr O'Sullivan.

"We haven't, as of yet, studied whether it is specifically related to a sub-type or a variant. We do think it is a common feature that we see in severe Covid-19."