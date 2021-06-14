Boom in growhouses during pandemic, some linked to trafficking

A significant spike in cannabis cultivation has led to several hundred growhouses being discovered during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite lockdown — with some linked by gardaí and academics to human trafficking.

According to official figures, since January 1, 120 cannabis cultivation seizures have been made across the country, including 32 in Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Clare. Some 14 were discovered across the three garda divisions in Cork City and county.

The figures were revealed to coincide with the launch of The Day-Crossing Farm, an art installation that has opened to the public as part of Cork Midsummer Festival. Artist Marie Brett says she hopes it will shine a light on the issues of human trafficking, modern slavery, and drug farming in Ireland.

The live installation is being staged from tonight at a secret location in Cork City. And, while the run of live performances until this Sunday is sold out, an immersive online viewing of the artwork is being streamed online on demand from this Thursday, June 17, until Sunday 27.

Over 250 suspected cannabis plants seized by Gardai after discovering a grow house in Killarney, Co. Kerry on April 16.

Ms Brett said the concept was developed over two years of consultation with human justice and advocacy organisations, scholars, gardeners, and people who had lived experience of trafficking and forced labour.

A report on human trafficking in Ireland in recent weeks led by Mary Immaculate College academics claimed the numbers trafficked between 2014 and 2019 is at least 38% higher than officially recorded in the Republic, and 20% in the North.

The April report, authored by Michael J Breen, Amy Erbe Healy, and Michael G Healy, said many victims of trafficking are going unidentified and unsupported — "conclusions backed by multi-faceted and robust data", it added.

Fear of disclosure, deportation, and the possibility of going to jail depending on what their trafficker has forced them to do, such as cannabis cultivation, has led to a reluctance to come forward, the report said.

In relation to cannabis cultivation, Detective Superintendent Sean Healy of Anglesea Garda Station in Cork City said general criminal activity was curtailed heavily due to strict Covid restrictions, but that has not stopped cannabis cultivation.

Artist Marie Brett hopes her art installation will shine a light on human trafficking, modern slavery, and drug farming in Ireland.

"Since early 2020, several hundred cannabis growhouses have been uncovered by gardaí, and a small number of these are being investigated in relation to human trafficking," he said.

Senior lecturer in the School of Law at UCC and co-director of the Centre for Criminal Justice and Human Rights, Fiona Donson, said modern slavery and forced labour through trafficked people was happening in Ireland.

"It is an integral part of our economy — in the context of the products or services we want to buy at a bargain price and in the criminal domestic production of cannabis," she said.

Ms Brett's art installation is produced in collaboration with filmmaker Linda Curtin, composer and sound designer Peter Power, and lighting designer Sarah Jane Shiels.

• The Day-Crossing Farm (rated PG) is available to stream on demand from Thursday June 17 to Sunday June 27. Tickets €5. For full information and a booking link, visit the Cork Midsummer Festival website.