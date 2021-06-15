Lack of resources 'will prolong adopted people's wait to get their birth information'

A lack of resources will have a "grave impact" on the time that adopted people must wait to access their personal records when new legislation is introduced.

The Adoption Authority Ireland (AAI) currently has a two-year-plus waiting list for services and will warn politicians that this will significantly increase when long-awaited information and tracing laws are introduced.

AAI chief executive Patricia Carey is expected to tell members of the Oireachtas children's committee that "there will be a grave impact on the provision of timely services if resources are not put in place in advance of enactment".

Commission members' non-attendance also on the agenda

The members of the committee will also discuss the refusal of the mother and baby homes commissioners to attend to answer questions on their report when they meet today.

It is understood that children's minister Roderic O'Gorman will contact the committee today to discuss the appointment of an independent human rights expert who would re-examine evidence given to the confidential committee element of the commission.

Mr O'Gorman is looking at the possibility of having a separate report drawn up based on the testimony provided to the confidential committee, which would then sit alongside the main report.

The children's committee is currently scrutinising the Birth Information and Tracing Bill, 2021, which will provide adoptees access to birth certs, early life information, and other personal data.

Limited resources 'will cause delays'

However, the AAI, Tusla, and special rapporteur on child protection, Professor Conor O’Mahony, are all concerned that current limited resources and challenges in recruiting social workers will cause long delays in people gaining access to this information.

Ms Carey is expected to tell politicians that the new legislation will require significant additional resources in the area of records and information management, archivist resources, administration, and social work in order to provide "an excellent and timely service" from day one of enactment.

"The authority is aware that very large numbers of persons will wish to apply for their birth certificates, early life and medical information in addition to those who may wish to register and be supported in a no contact preference," she will tell the children's committee.

It 'would be preferable if all records were held by a single agency and ideally digitised to allow for maximum searchability,' according to Prof Conor O'Mahony.

Fragmentation of data will cause delays too

Prof O'Mahony, who is also due to come before the committee today will state that the length of time it will take to process requests is a key concern.

"Notwithstanding the fact that the legislation will smooth over data protection law concerns regarding the sharing of information, the physical fragmentation of records is likely to contribute to ongoing delays in this area.

"I would submit that it would be preferable if all records were held by a single agency and ideally digitised to allow for maximum searchability. If the transfer of some staff with special knowledge of particular archives is necessary to make this work, then it should be facilitated," he will tell the committee.

Tusla conscious of demand for information

Tusla chief executive Bernard Gloster will also warn the committee that the child and family agency is conscious of the demand in information and tracing to date and the challenges still faced despite increased resource provision.

"While ultimately the provisions proposed will likely lead to some levelling off in demand or associated input required, the expertise in information management and counselling/social work will still need some consideration," he will say in his opening statement.