Mauritian government to re-look at Michaela McAreavey murder case

The Mauritian government has agreed to reconsider the case of murdered Tyrone teacher Michaela McAreavey, NI's first and deputy first ministers have said.

The 27-year-old, who was the only daughter of all-Ireland winning Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte, was strangled in her hotel room on the Indian Ocean island on January 10 2011.

The Co Tyrone teacher, who had been married 10 days earlier, was attacked as she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

Two former workers at the luxury resort – Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon – were acquitted after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in the summer of 2012.

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have confirmed the incident is being looked at again.

The politicians met with Mrs McAreavey's relatives on Monday.

10th anniversary

Ahead of the anniversary, the Harte and McAreavey families insisted their determination to secure justice is undiminished a decade on.

Mrs McArevey's family accused the Mauritius authorities of disrespect and inertia as they prepare to mark the 10th anniversary of her death.

Mrs McAreavey’s widower, John, has led a long campaign for justice on behalf of her loved ones.

They have accused the Mauritian authorities of being more interested in preserving the island’s reputation as a holiday destination than catching her killers.

In a joint statement issued through the PA news agency, they said: “Over the course of the past 10 years, whilst learning to live with the massive loss of Michaela in our lives, we have also had to endure sheer frustration in the face of multiple bare-faced lies from the Mauritian authorities that justice will be served in this case.

“They have repeatedly provided us with false hope when, in reality, there has been little meaningful progress in this case, if any, since the acquittal in 2012.

“When we returned to Mauritius in 2017, we were assured yet again that the case remained active and a new investigation was then under way. But no sooner had we returned to Ireland, with the media attention dimmed, than the Mauritian authorities reverted to their default mode of inertia.

“The pain of being denied justice is further compounded by the fact that Michaela’s murderers continue to walk free in Mauritius.”