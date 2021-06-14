Government urged to quarantine British travellers amid Delta variant fears

A university professor of Applied Pathogen Ecology at University College Cork (UCC) has urged the Government to consider hotel quarantining for travellers from Britain amid fears surrounding the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The Government says it will continue to consider possible travel restrictions with Britain.

It is said the strain, which first originated in India, is making up around 90% of new Covid-19 cases in the UK.

Ministers here are considering extending the quarantine period for unvaccinated passengers from Britain.

They currently have to quarantine at home but can leave after five days with a second negative PCR test.

UCC Professor Gerry Kileen, co-founder of Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG) which advocates for Zero Covid, says hotel quarantine needs to be considered.

Prof Kileen told Newstalk: "What we really need is consistent and carefully managed quarantine, which means unfortunately in a hotel, really something that's been urgently needed for a long time.

"We did it for P1 from Brazil and that worked but we're kind of running out of time to stop a surge of Delta."