Government urged to quarantine British travellers amid Delta variant fears

It is said the strain, which first originated in India, is making up around 90% of new Covid-19 cases in the UK.
Government urged to quarantine British travellers amid Delta variant fears

It is said the strain, which first originated in India, is making up around 90% of new Covid-19 cases in the UK. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 07:03
Greg Murphy

A university professor of Applied Pathogen Ecology at University College Cork (UCC) has urged the Government to consider hotel quarantining for travellers from Britain amid fears surrounding the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The Government says it will continue to consider possible travel restrictions with Britain.

It is said the strain, which first originated in India, is making up around 90% of new Covid-19 cases in the UK.

Ministers here are considering extending the quarantine period for unvaccinated passengers from Britain.

They currently have to quarantine at home but can leave after five days with a second negative PCR test.

UCC Professor Gerry Kileen, co-founder of Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG) which advocates for Zero Covid, says hotel quarantine needs to be considered.

Prof Kileen told Newstalk: "What we really need is consistent and carefully managed quarantine, which means unfortunately in a hotel, really something that's been urgently needed for a long time.

"We did it for P1 from Brazil and that worked but we're kind of running out of time to stop a surge of Delta."

Read More

Pandemic school closures could widen gap between rich and poor 

More in this section

Government pledges to restore connectivity following collapse of Stobart Air Government pledges to restore connectivity following collapse of Stobart Air
MARY DALY HISTORIANS FINE GAEL 80TH ANNIVERSARY Mother and Baby Home Commission should come before Oireachtas, Taoiseach says
Coronavirus Ð Tue May 18, 2021 315 new Covid cases confirmed as pharmacists prepare to join vaccine rollout from tomorrow
Coronavirus - Wed Apr 28, 2021

Delta variant could lead to surge of hospitalisations, warns Northern Ireland Health Minister

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices