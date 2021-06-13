Drowning of Cork toddler Avery Greene inspires water safety programme

The mother of a boy who drowned on a family holiday says he is the inspiration behind a new national drowning prevention programme aimed at pre-school children.

Amanda Cambridge, whose three-year-old son, Avery Greene, drowned in a pool while on a family holiday in Alicante in Spain in 2019, worked with Water Safety Ireland on its ‘Hold Hands’ programme for pre-schools, creches and early learning centres, and said it will help save lives.

It is built around the simple message that a young child should always hold an adult’s hand near water.

“I don’t want another parent to go through what we went through,” Ms Cambridge said.

“Our world was turned upside down on August 12, 2019, while on holidays in Spain.

“Our blonde, blue-eyed boy, Avery, lost his life in a swimming pool accident.

Avery Greene

“I went on holiday with three children and came back on a plane with two sitting beside me and one in a coffin below me.

“Every day is sad. Grief has become our friend. But this new water safety programme is a great tribute to Avery.

“It started because of him but it’s not for him. It’s for every boy and girl who loves water.

“It teaches them that water can be fun but that you have to be safe.

“And maybe some of the kids that learn this resource will grow up to become lifeguards or swimming teachers."

The programme's launch comes days after a 23-month-old boy drowned in a paddling pool at the family home in Co Roscommon.

Tens of thousands of people also flocked to beaches over the weekend.

It resulted in gardaí in Co Cork closing The Dock, Sandycove, Garretstown and Garrylucas beaches on public safety grounds.

Water Safety Ireland said the new drowning prevention programme has never been more important or timely, coming after a year of swimming pool closures which forced the suspension of all swimming lessons, and ahead of the summer when people get back to the water and start using paddling pools.

The ‘Hold Hands’ resources have been designed by Water Safety Ireland to highlight potential water safety dangers at home, on farms, on the beach, at rivers, lakes and on holiday. It has been issued to over 4,000 early learning and care centres.