Lemur still missing after fire breaks out at Wicklow animal centre 

Two lemurs had to "move it move it" after a fire broke out at Copsewood Aviaries in Co Wicklow.

One of the lemurs is still missing this afternoon from the animal centre after a fire broke out early this morning.

The two lemurs were set free in order to save them, as the blaze began to spread to their enclosure at Copsewood Aviaries in Kilmacanogue.

One of the animals has been captured, while the other, a seven-year-old male is still missing.

Native to Madagascar, the lemur species became widely known after Sacha Baron Cohen voiced King Julien XIII in the Dreamworks Animation box office hit of the same name.

The owner of the aviaries has said the lemur is tame and believes he may not have gone too far.

Fruit or the rustling of a sweet packet may also attract the missing lemur, he said.

Members of the public in the Kilmac and Bray area are asked to contact the aviary should they see the missing lemur.

The animal centre said the lemur can travel quickly but moves on the ground rather than through trees.

The business, which supplies animals to film productions, has been busy working on Disney's Disenchanted movie, currently being filmed in Enniskerry.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fire in the early hours of the morning.