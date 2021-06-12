Aer Lingus cancels all regional flights after collapse of operator Stobart Air 

Stobart Air has terminated its franchise agreement with Aer Lingus, ceased operations and appointed a liquidator.

As a result, Aer Lingus has said all regional flights operated by Stobart Air have been cancelled.

Aer Lingus said the airline notified them last night of the decision and that it is now contacting customers about refund and booking options.

The airline has apologised for the inconvenience at the short notice of the cancellations.

Stobart Air cited the ongoing impact of the pandemic on air travel in their decision.

Customers are advised to check Aer Lingus's website for information about flights booked with Stobart Air rather than travel to airports.

The flights affected include:

Dublin - Kerry;

Dublin - Donegal;

Dublin - Glasgow;

Dublin - Edinburgh;

Dublin - Manchester;

Dublin - Newquay;

Belfast City - Manchester;

Belfast City - Birmingham;

Belfast City - Edinburgh;

Belfast City - Leeds;

Bradford, Belfast City - Exeter;

Belfast City-East Midlands.

The announcement follows a decision by Aer Lingus to cancel some flights to European destinations due to poor demand from customers.

Flights to cities in France, Italy and Croatia are among those pulled from the schedule.

The routes have been cancelled for the remainder of 2021.

The airline the decision will allow it to focus its capacity on routes where there is the greatest demand as travel restrictions ease.

Fears have also circulated that a recent decision to close the Shannon base and temporarily close the base at Cork airport preempts a retreat to Dublin airport as the main operations hub. Picture: Larry Cummins

It says all customers that had booked have been contacted and offered a refund.

The statement outlining the issue said the uncertainty surrounding international travel prior to the recent Government announcement meant it was not possible for the airline to accurately predict where demand would be.

The airline has been hard hit by travel restrictions on international travel since the outbreak of the pandemic last year with financial losses running at €465m since the onset of the Covid crisis.

The airline’s decision means the jobs of all 81 cabin crew at Shannon are at risk, while 45 ground staff at the airport will be laid off. At Cork, 138 cabin crew and 60 ground staff will be laid off from September through November.

Aer Lingus has tapped the public wage subsidy scheme and, as recently as February, received a loan of €150m from the State’s pandemic recovery fund.

Analysts have highlighted the threat posed to regional development and connectivity across the country when attempting to attract investment or develop the local economy as a result of the decision.