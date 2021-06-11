Local development network seeks to take over jobs service 

An Irish network of local development partnerships has offered to provide a “comprehensive” public employment service post-Covid-19, which it says “offers greater value for money” than JobPath.

JobPath, first introduced by the Department of Social Protection in 2014, aims to reduce the levels of long-term unemployment by selecting people, noted as being without work for an extended period of time, at random to enter its mentorship programme.

The programme is due to be suspended at the end of this year. Some €260m has been spent on the programme since its inception, with a State outlay of €59m incurred in 2019, the last full year pre-Covid.

The Irish Local Development Network has said that it currently delivers local employment services on a not-for-profit basis at 26 locations around the country for a budget of €19m. JobPath by contrast is currently operated by two separate private companies under a contract with the State.

The ILDN currently receives Government funding via the State’s Scheme to Support National Organisations.

Person-centred supports

The network, which consists of 49 local development companies (LDCs) said that, given the size of the relative budgets and the fact that its employment services offer person-centred supports and JobPath doesn’t, it is its “firm view” that its own model “offers greater value for money and should not only be protected but also enhanced”.

In a policy pitch to Government, the ILDN said it was in a position to provide a “nationwide employment service” to all jobseekers in all communities for an additional €16.2m a year.

It said such a move would represent a saving of €33m a year to the exchequer.

JobPath has been a frequent target for criticism from opposition TDs due to its rates of job progression tending to be less than 10%.