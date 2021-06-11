Fury as Mother and Baby homes Commission trio won't appear before Oireachtas committee 

A refusal by members of the Commission into the Mother and Baby Homes to appear before a leading Oireachtas committee has been met with fury and anger from TDs and lawyers acting on behalf of the victims.

The Irish Examiner has confirmed that the three members of the now-defunct Commission have written to the Oireachtas Committee on Children and Disability, snubbing its request for them to appear before them.

Controversy arose in recent days after one of the Commission, Professor Mary Daly, appeared at an academic conference in the UK and admitted the private testimony of hundreds of women was disregarded.

Her appearance was described as “disrespectful” to the Oireachtas by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and there have been widespread calls for the Commission’s report to be repudiated.

Political agenda

According to their letter, Commissions of Investigation are required to be independent and “do not follow a popular or political narrative or agenda” and seek “to establish the truth as best it can”.

They have argued that the report’s findings, and the Commission’s interim reports could be “put in peril by an appearance before some of the Committee’s members whose rush to judgment without due process, is already a matter of record”.

“The work of the Commission is reflected in its final report and its interim reports and not by commentators who seek to sweep aside its findings, the members stated in a letter to the chair of the Oireachtas Children’s Committee, Sinn Féin TD, Kathleen Funchion.

“While the Confidential Committee was separately constituted, its report is an important element of the Commission’s final report. It is not true to say that the testimonies of the women were ‘discounted’ or ‘discarded’ by the Commission. Professor [Mary] Daly did not say this. Others did,” the letter states.

The letter adds: “The accounts given were very much taken into account by the Commission. They were relied upon to the extent that the Commission considered appropriate having regard to the totality of the evidence gathered by the Commission and before making its findings.

“Those accounts were also reported in a manner that preserved confidentiality in the lengthy Confidential Committee report which was, as directed, ‘of a general nature'”.

The long-awaited Mother and Baby Homes Commission report was published and was met by widespread criticism and Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman was also criticised for winding up the Commission before TDs and Senators could engage with them.

Members of the Committee, speaking privately have said they are “livid” and “outraged” at the snub to its request.

Barrister and lecturer in Human Rights, Dr Maeve O'Rourke, hit out at the decision, which she said showed a lack of respect for survivors. Picture: Tom Burke 15/6/2016

Dr Maeve O’Rourke, barrister and law lecturer hit out at the decision.

She said the lack of respect for survivors’ and adopted people’s fair procedures rights, and their rights to their good name, to freedom of expression, to their personal data, and to participate into an inquiry about them was evident from the earliest days of this commission.

