Lowest weekly total of Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland since July 2020

There was one Covid-19 linked death in Northern Ireland in the latest week analysed by Nisra (Ben Birchall/PA)

Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 10:43
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Just one Covid-19-linked death occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week subjected to statistical analysis.

The fatality in the week May 29 to June 4 took the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 2,976.

It is the lowest number of deaths recorded in one week by Nisra since July 2020.

The Nisra data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The department’s death toll stood at 2,154 on June 4.

Of the 2,976 deaths recorded by Nisra by June 4, 1,972 (66%) occurred in hospitals, 774 (26%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 216 (7%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to June 4, the deaths of 1,011 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure includes the 774 deaths that took place in care homes, and a further 237 care home residents who died in hospital having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 34% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

coronavirus
