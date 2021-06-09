All employees will have 10 paid sick days a year from 2025

The Cabinet has approved a new law which will see paid sick pay introduced for all workers from next year.

Announced by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar after the meeting, the Government’s statutory sick pay scheme will be phased in over a four-year period, starting with three days per year in 2022, rising to five days payable in 2023 and seven days payable in 2024.

Under the plan, employers will eventually cover the cost of 10 sick days per year in 2025.

“It’s being phased in to help employers, particularly small businesses, to plan ahead and manage the additional cost, which has been capped,” Mr Varadkar said.

Employees to benefit from sick pay will have to produce a sick cert.

Under the scheme, sick pay will be paid by employers at a rate of 70% of an employee’s wage, subject to a daily threshold of €110.

The daily earnings threshold of €110 is based on 2019 mean weekly earnings of €786.33 and equates to an annual salary of €40,889.16.

It can be revised over time by ministerial order in line with inflation and changing incomes, Mr Varadkar said.

The rate of 70% and the daily cap are set to ensure excessive costs are not placed solely on employers, who in certain sectors may also have to deal with the cost of replacing staff who are out sick at short notice.

The Bill is primarily intended to provide a minimum level of protection to low paid employees, who may have no entitlement to company sick pay schemes.

The legislation will expressly state that this does not prevent employers offering better terms or unions negotiating for more through a collective agreement.

In addition to needing the sick cert, the entitlement is subject to the employee having worked for their employer for a minimum of six months.

Once entitlement to sick pay from their employer ends, employees who need to take more time off may qualify for illness benefit from the Department of Social Protection subject to PRSI contributions.

Mr Varadkar said this reform is part of the pandemic dividend, the more inclusive economy and fairer society we are going to build once the pandemic is over.

“It’s not right that people feel forced to go to work when they are sick and it’s not good for public health. I know how difficult the past year and a half has been for workers and employers alike,” he said.

The Tánaiste said the scheme is being phased in to minimise the impact on employers and to avoid any “unintended consequences” such as layoffs or limiting hours of employment.

The Regulatory Impact Analysis estimates this to be equivalent to a 2.6% pay increase in terms of value to the average employee who currently receives no sick pay from their employer.