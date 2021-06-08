Sick and 'frightened' puppies discovered at Dublin Port 

The DSPCA has reiterated its calls to the public to never buy pets online after three sick puppies were discovered at a customs check.

According to the charity, the “frightened and scared” Lurcher puppies were found hidden in a van during a routine search at Dublin Port.

The puppies were travelling in “unsuitable conditions”, were not microchipped, and had no paperwork or passport.

The puppies, approximately ten weeks old, were underweight but had swollen stomachs due to worms, the charity said.

They are now in the care of the DSCPA and the case is under investigation.

“They are under veterinary care and are not available for foster or adoption,” they added.

In a Facebook post, the charity said: “Sadly we see this too often and we are again encouraging the public to help by not buying online and always adopt.”

“We will continue to work closely with Dublin Port and help recuse those unfortunate little souls who find themselves locked in car boots, hidden in boxes, crammed into crates behind car seats with absolutely no regard for their welfare.”