New Alzheimer's drug will make faster access to scans necessary 

The HSE is examining how to boost access to scans for Alzheimer’s disease so patients can take advantage of a new American drug, a leading advocate has said.

However the treatment, approved by the American Food and Drug Administration for use there, is unlikely to reach Ireland before 2022. It is under review by the European Medicines Agency.

Pat McLoughlin, chief executive of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland welcomed approval for Aduhelm, made by Biogen, as the first new drug for the disease in more than 20 years.

“We are delighted to see some hope,” he said. “It’s important and when you see the regulator has approved it, albeit, with some conditions, there is a prospect it might benefit people.”

Not a cure

While he cautioned this is not a cure for dementia, he said it could potentially slow the progress of the disease in people who have a confirmed early diagnosis by scan.

“I’m aware that anyone looking for an MRI scan for a dementia diagnosis now would probably have to wait at least six months," Mr McLoughlin said.

“If this comes to market and the timeline is tight in relation to getting treatment, it will be important they get a diagnosis early.”

He expects more people will come forward for a diagnosis when the drug is approved here.

“We will probably get a high group of people looking for imaging at the same time,” he said.

“There is a group within the HSE being led by Suzanne Timmons from Cork, the head of clinical services. She is looking at the whole capacity of imaging that will be needed for these disease-modifying therapies.”

He said Ireland should use the time between now and the EMA approval to prepare: “It will be important to be ready for it.”

Cost per patient

The cost per patient is not yet known, but Mr McLoughlin said estimates of between €40,000 and €60,000 annually have been mentioned.

Biogen says the intravenous infusion treatment slows cognitive decline in people with mild memory and thinking problems. It does this by targeting deposits of a protein called amyloid-beta in the brain.

Reaction to the FDA decision has been mixed in America. The approval requires Biogen to carry out further trials and present clearer data.

Mr McLoughlin described reaction from doctors in Ireland as “cautiously optimistic”.

More than 65,000 people in Ireland are estimated to have Alzheimer’s disease.

Mr McLoughlin said there are about 150 clinical trials taking place around the world for the disease.