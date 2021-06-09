'Best eclipse in a decade' will be visible tomorrow morning

Astronomy enthusiasts and stargazers have been urged to savour one of the most visually stunning moments in our skies tomorrow morning, when almost half of the sun will be covered by the moon.

Donegal residents will have the best view of all when the deep partial solar eclipse occurs between 10am and 12.30pm tomorrow, Astronomy Ireland magazine's chairman and editor David Moore said.

The eclipse will be the deepest partial eclipse of the sun since March 20, 2015, and there won't be a deeper partial solar eclipse from Ireland until March 29, 2025, according to Mr Moore.

"Given this is the best eclipse in a decade, everyone in Ireland should make sure they witness it over the two and a half hours that it will take place," he said, even going so far as urging those who could do so to book the day off work, such was the rare natural spectacle's significance.

The eclipse will begin just before 10am when we will see the 'first bite' being taken out of the Sun, and it ends just before 12:30pm, Mr Moore said.

Times around Ireland may vary, but only by a few minutes, he added.

Maximum eclipse will occur a few minutes after 11am with up to 45% of the sun's diameter being covered from Donegal, other places in Ireland will see at least 40% of the sun covered.

"Given the Irish weather, it is important to note that you can see the eclipse for over two hours, so even if the weather forecast isn't great, plan to watch the entire event, in the hope of seeing something," Mr Moore said.

A solar eclipse happens when part of the planet is obscured by a moon shadow that blocks sunlight, either partially or fully.

Ireland's last total solar eclipse was in 1724 and there won't be another until September 23, 2090, Mr Moore said.