Leaving Certificate gets under way today for 55,000 students

Leaving Certificate exams are set to begin for 55,000 students today, with the vast majority due to sit at least one paper under the ‘two-track' approach to assessments.

Ireland is believed to be unique in its approach to State exams this year, with students being offered the choice of ‘accredited grades’, written exams, or both.

The latest information available shows that 90% of registered students have indicated they will sit a written paper in at least one subject.

Almost 40,000 students intend to sit exams in five or more subjects.

However, as it is likely that some students who want to sit exams will not be able to do so due to Covid-19.

Accredited grades will be used as a contingency for students who may have to isolate or who are designated a close contact.

A number of students in Limerick are set to miss out in exams as they have to self-isolate, it was confirmed last week.

Data released by the State Examinations Commission (SEC), shows the numbers of students opting for accredited grades solely varies vastly between subjects.

The commission is overseeing both the accredited grades process and the written exams.

To account for the year, changes have been made to this year's written papers.

In almost all subjects, the majority of students are opting for both exams and accredited grades, according to the SEC.

However, half of students will not sit an exam in Irish, opting solely to receive an accredited grade in the subject.

Almost one in four students (24%) will not sit an exam in maths, and almost three out of ten students (29%) will not sit an exam in English.

More than a third (34%) of French students have opted solely for accredited grades, and 35% of students have also opted not to sit a written exam in German, as did 28% of Spanish students.

In biology, 16% opted not to take the written exams, compared to 11% in chemistry and 14% in physics.

History and geography both see more than a quarter (26%) of students opting not to sit the written exam.

Almost a third (30%) of art students also opted for accredited grades solely, as did 16% of music students.

Written exams will run until June 29 and until June 17 for Leaving Certificate Applied.

SEC chairperson Pat Burke said Covid-19 has brought hardship to so many families this year.

"Leaving Certificate students have also endured additional stresses. We hope that the adjustments to the examinations and the system of accredited grades support our students and allow them to move on with their lives.

"For our part, we in the SEC will do our utmost to deliver the examinations and the accredited grades as fairly and smoothly as possible in what continue to be challenging times."

The SEC intends to issue results to students on September 3 via the online portal. Details of the appeals process for both the exams and accredited grades will be issued in due course.

When a student sits the exam and opts for accredited grades, they will be credited with the better of the two results. At a later date students will get access to more detailed information about both sets of results to help with appeals.

Taoiseach wishes students well

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has wished the Leaving Cert students good luck ahead of their written exams.

"I wish them all the very best because it has been a very, very challenging and difficult year for them," he said.

"Both in terms of the written exam — some 99% are doing that — and the accredited grades are there as a back-up.

"Fair play to everybody involved in education — in terms of teachers, special needs assistants, and all the staff.

"It has been very difficult but we have come through this far — we wish them the very best and if they have (Covid-19) symptoms they don't need to attend, they have the backup.

"I hope the weather gets better as it normally does when the Leaving Cert students get down to their exams."