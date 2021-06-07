'I'm gonna keep being fabulous' - Sinead O'Connor retracts retirement announcement

Influential singer/songwriter Sinead O’Connor has retracted her recent retirement from touring and working in the record business.

In a statement posted on Twitter this evening, Ms O’Connor said that while she loved her job of making music, she didn't like "the consequences of being a talented (and outspoken woman) being that I have to wade through walks of prejudice every day to make a living."

Ms O’Connor said that as a result of “the astonishing support” she received since her recent announcement, she was now retracting it.

“I feel safe in retracting my expressed wish to retire and I will in fact be doing shows all currently booked for 2022," she said.

In her three-page long explanation, Ms O’Connor apologised to “all the fans, buyers, promoters, venues and hot dog sellers” for the fright she gave them.

“To be honest, I gave myself a fright too,” she wrote.

Memoir publication

Earlier in her statement, Ms O’Connor wrote of how she had reflected deeply on her career before, during, and after the writing of her recently released memoir Rememberings, which tells the story of her music, discovery, upbringing and her journey into fame and celebrity.

Ms O’Connor said she had made the decision to announce her retirement after a particularly insensitive interview about her memoir and career.

“I felt like I did thirty years ago and for thirty years. That I’d be better off (safer) if I ran away and gave up being in music at all," she said.

“Because I keep getting used as a coat hanger for people to clothe with whatever they like."

Good news. Fuck retiring. I retract. Am not retiring. I was temporarily allowing pigs in lipstick to fuck my head up... here's my statement..... in the form of these three photos. It's 'colourful' but that's me : ) #LetOConnorBeOConnor pic.twitter.com/wKoEKFANPk — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 7, 2021

Ms O’Connor said her retirement announcement was “a knee-jerk reaction.”

Later in her statement, the Mandinka singer said there was a “huge misconception” that she was “Amazonian” and invulnerable to criticism and insensitive comments and questions.

"I’m not. I'm a five-foot-four-inch soft-hearted female who is actually very fragile," she said.

"When people ridicule or invalidate or disrespect or abuse or misuse me on the grounds I suffer from severe long term effects of the barbaric physical and sexual abuse I grew up with, every time I go to see a record, a show or in this case a book, it triggers me. I turn back into that hurt child.

"Anyway, the dude abides. I am not gonna retire, I’m gonna keep being fabulous :) and I’m not gonna be made feel any shame associated with my exhibiting the symptoms of trauma,” she added.

One of the most celebrated and influential Irish singers of recent times, Sinead O'Connor first achieved success in the late 1980s with her debut alum The Lion and the Cobra.

She famously caused international controversy in 1992 on her Saturday Night Live performance when she tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II, intended to draw attention to the Catholic Church's complicity in child abuse.