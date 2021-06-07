Owner of NPHET.ie claims theft as site removed for pointing to false Covid-19 information

Owner of NPHET.ie claims theft as site removed for pointing to false Covid-19 information

A search for Nphet.ie took the user to the Fianna Fáil website.

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 17:00
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

A Fianna Fáil supporter who purchased the NPHET.ie domain and directed it to the party’s website and to an anti-vaccination site, says he is a victim of theft because it was removed.

Damian McMenamin purchased the domain names www.niac.ie and www.nphet.ie, and set them up to direct users to Fianna Fáil’s website as well as another site titled: ‘No Jab For Me’.

Fianna Fáil told the Irish Examiner at the time that the party had no knowledge of the websites or who owned them.

The domains were then removed “without any reason or consultation”, according to Mr McMenamin, in emails seen by the Irish Examiner.

“This all started when I redirected to Fianna Fáil, whom I support, and an article in Irish Examiner misled the public to believe it was a ploy for people to sign up to Fianna Fáil which was ridiculous,” he wrote, adding “it’s just coincidence I picked these domain names.”

 A government spokesperson confirmed that the Department of Health contacted the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO), with their concerns about two sites NIAC.ie and NPHET.ie that were directing people to a site — No Jab for Me — that directly contradicted the advice coming from both NIAC and NPHET.

OGCIO flagged the issue to Hosting Ireland, which suspended access to the two sites. The body further recommended that the domain name registrations could be challenged by their own dispute resolution policy (ADRP).

An email from the website registration team stated: “We have received an email from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, they work with the Department of Health in supplying the public with accurate and safe information during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been brought to our attention that the domain nphet.ie and niac.ie are pointing to sites with potentially harmful and misleading public health information.” The host said Mr McMenamin’s use of the sites was in contravention of their terms and conditions.

Mr McMenamin then called on Minister of State Ossian Smith to get involved, in an email stating: “I have been informed by registrar without consultation of domain removal, which amounts to theft as I paid for this.” Mr McMenamin says he removed the redirects for niac.ie and hphet.ie from hostingireland.ie and requested the suspension be lifted.

Mr McMenamin insists there was nothing “misleading or harmful, just opinions from reporters and medics... simply redirecting to other sites that do not have information available in Irish newspapers.” However, in one email he goes on to paste a link to a video of UCD Professor Dolores Cahill who has risen to prominence spreading false information about Covid19.

Read More

Rabbit holes of information on social media ‘make users less willing to get jab’

More in this section

377 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as pubs reopen for first time in six months 377 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as pubs reopen for first time in six months
Behaviour of 'very small minority' cannot harm reopening, Harris says Behaviour of 'very small minority' cannot harm reopening, Harris says
FILE PHOTO An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for a 179-unit apartment development on the site of the Bessborough Data Protection Commissioner raised repeated concerns with Mother and Baby Home Commission
#covid-19vaccineanti-vaccinationorganisation: fianna fáilorganisation: nphetorganisation: niaccorganisation: ogcio
Owner of NPHET.ie claims theft as site removed for pointing to false Covid-19 information

‘Young, drunk people' to blame for Dublin violence, says Garda boss

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Longread_Dog

 
IE-Logo
LONGREADS

The pandemic puppy boom

A puppy pandemic: Covid-19 changes provide fertile ground for breeders and unscrupulous thieves

Read Here
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices