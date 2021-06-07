Nearly 50 people arrested in total after weekend public order incidents in Cork and Dublin

Nearly 50 people have now been arrested after public order incidents across the Bank Holiday Weekend
Crowds gathered at Kennedy Quay to socialise in Cork City over the weekend. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 09:03
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have arrested nearly 50 people in Dublin over the Bank Holiday Weekend following three day's of significant disruption in the city centre. 

14 more people were arrested in Dublin city centre as part of last night's policing operation after gardaí reported encountering "significant numbers of groups of youths (teenagers and younger adults) loitering around the city centre not involved in outdoor dining/socialisng". 

It is believed a small group of young people are behind the persistent antisocial behaviour on the streets of Dublin at the weekend that marred the Bank Holiday.

Three gardaí were injured after glass bottles were thrown at them as persistent anti-social behaviour marred the Bank Holiday Weekend in Dublin. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
No injuries to gardaí were reported last night after three days of public order incidents that saw three gardaí injured when glass bottles were thrown at them. 

The latest arrests follow the 33 detentions across Friday and Saturday bringing the total number of people arrested in Dublin over the Bank Holiday weekend to 47.

Gardai have defended the way in which they responded to the weekend's events, which included the use of shields and baton charges supported by public order units. 

Of the 14 people arrested last night for public order offences, three juveniles were identified and referred to the juvenile diversion programme for young offenders.

Four people received a caution while seven people received formal charges with court dates to follow. 

In Cork, eight people were arrested across the city last night after significant numbers gathered in the city centre at Kennedy Quay. 

Gardaí said the city was "relatively calm through the evening with no significant incidents reported" until 11pm when a public order incident led to a decision to disperse crowds from Kennedy Quay. 
Of the eight people arrested, gardaí said three related directly to incidents in Cork city centre. 

