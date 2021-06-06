Mother and son threatened with blade during burglary

A mother and son were awakened when an intruder armed with a blade broke into their home in north Belfast.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary on Sunday morning.

A man entered the property in the Flaxton Place area at around 7am.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said: “A mother and her adult son, who were asleep downstairs, were awakened by the intruder who demanded money.

“Having threatened the man occupant of the house, the man then made off with a purse.

“He is believed to be approximately five foot six (inches) in height and was wearing a black jacket with the hood up.

“He also had a blue face mask on and spoke with a local accent.

“Both of the victims have gone through a frightening ordeal and have been very shaken by it.

“If you were in the Old Mill Road area of the city in or around 7am this morning and saw a man fitting this description or you have any other information that could help our investigation, please get in touch with police on 101.”