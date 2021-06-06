Apache Pizza suffers data breach involving customer delivery details

Apache Pizza has warned it customers that it has been impacted by a data breach.

The fast food chain, which has more than 150 outlets across the country, said it was notified of the breach on Wednesday with the content of the breach confirmed on Thursday.

The breach is limited to delivery information and customers have been assured their bank or credit card details have not been leaked.

The company said bank account numbers and credit card details are not contained in their databases.

The information concerned involves customers' name, address, email, phone number, what pizzas they have ordered and encrypted passwords. In a small number of cases, people's date of birth was also leaked.

Apache Pizza said the data vulnerability was quickly closed and the data secured.

The breach has been reported to the Data Protection Commission and a report will be filed with An Garda Síochána.

Customers have been contacted to let them know what has occurred and have been informed that measures have been taken to protect customer data.

Anyone who may be impacted by this data breach is advised not to click on any links or respond to emails that appear to be suspicious.

People affected may be targeted by fraudsters via a phishing email or by email.

If a person received a phone call or email requesting additional information from them or asking them to make a payment, they should not respond.

Those with an Apache Pizza account have been told to change their password and should change the password for any other accounts that use the same one.

Any incidents of fraud should be reported to An Garda Síochána.