Flatley fronts 'fastest-growing county in Ireland' as cancer survivors exceed 200,000

If Irish cancer survivors had their own county, the population would be as big as that of Cork City. And today, on National Cancer Survivors Day, Breakthrough Cancer Research has created a symbolic 33rd county in Ireland which the body has named Co Saolfada, after the Irish for ‘long life’.

It will, they say, celebrate a population that has survived thanks to scientific innovation and cancer research. They say this could be the fastest-growing county in Ireland with greater investment in research and development for cancer.

A 'city' of cancer survivors

A former Lord Mayor of Cork, John Buttimer, has been appointed honorary mayor of the virtual new city, and Michael Flatley has been appointed its ambassador of culture.

Almost 45,000 people are diagnosed with cancer, and around 9,000 die from cancer in Ireland each year — and Breakthrough says the best way to change this statistic is to support innovative cancer research that will create new cancer treatments.

The charity invests in research into cancer prevention, early diagnosis, less invasive or toxic treatments, and survivorship.

The population of cancer survivors in Ireland is now the equivalent of Cork City or the counties of Limerick, Kildare, or Meath, according to Orla Dolan, the CEO of Breakthrough Cancer Research. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Commenting on the campaign, Orla Dolan, CEO of Breakthrough Cancer Research, said, “Today is a day to celebrate how far we have come."

There are now 200,000 cancer survivors in Ireland, living with or beyond cancer, enough to make up the population of Cork City or the counties of Kildare, Limerick, or Meath.

“There are unique insights to be garnered from this community, which deserve distinct representation," Ms Dolan said.

“The number of survivors is predicted to double over the next 25 years, mainly due to improvements in early detection, effective cancer treatment, and new treatment developments.

The survival rates for some cancers are already above 80% or even 90% — but that’s not the case for all cancers, and we urgently need to change that.

“With more research and better treatments, we could save many more of the 9,000 who still die from cancer each year in Ireland." she said.

“We are asking for the support of the public and Government for greater investment in cancer research, to help make more survivors of cancer.”

She said that if every adult in Ireland donated just €5 to cancer research this week, it would raise €20m, and that this sum could “give the green light to” four new clinical trials and three strategic research programmes, among other things.

Cancer survivors Michael Healy and Emma Crowley launching the concept of a new county, 'Saolfada' with a population made up of Ireland's 200,000 cancer survivors. Picture: Gerard McCarth

It could also fund research into currently poor prognosis cancers such as oesophageal, lung, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers.

'Lord of the Dance' star Michael Flatley, who fought skin cancer on his face 18 years ago, said he is honoured to be a resident and cultural ambassador of Co Saolfada.

“Today is a day to celebrate survival,” he said:

There are 200,000 survivors in Ireland, including me, thanks to innovations in medicine and cancer research, and that’s just incredible.

“Let’s help Breakthrough increase the population of Co. Saolfada by supporting more research.

“Everyone diagnosed with cancer could one day live there.”

Anyone who wishes to get involved can sign up on BreakthroughCancerResearch.ie/saolfada/